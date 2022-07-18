PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PGP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. 25,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 234.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

