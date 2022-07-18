Pinkcoin (PINK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $435,214.19 and $8.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00218009 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005672 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009006 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.80 or 0.00522939 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,008,404 coins and its circulating supply is 436,747,968 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

