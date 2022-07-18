Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $121.36 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002839 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $121.36 million and $521,599.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00290306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00086876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00078618 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002961 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,265,711 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

