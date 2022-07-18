Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Short Interest Update

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 38.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $36,769,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 3,142.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 192,924 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 1.7 %

About Planet Labs PBC

NYSE:PL traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,836. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

