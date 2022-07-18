Playcent (PCNT) Price Up 16.8% This Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Playcent has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $394,059.18 and approximately $26,563.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,039.47 or 1.00039699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

