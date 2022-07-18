Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Playtech Price Performance

Shares of Playtech stock remained flat at $6.40 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. Playtech has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Get Playtech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.09) to GBX 693 ($8.24) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.