Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $15.46

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.46, but opened at $16.16. Plug Power shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 269,434 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Plug Power Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 15.8% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,534,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,993,000 after acquiring an additional 346,632 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 34.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

