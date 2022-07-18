Polkadex Market Capitalization Achieves $10.74 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and $356,087.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00006480 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,135.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,298.09 or 0.05844600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001914 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.