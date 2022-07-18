Polkadex Market Capitalization Achieves $10.74 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and $356,087.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00006480 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,135.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,298.09 or 0.05844600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001914 BTC.
About Polkadex
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Polkadex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.