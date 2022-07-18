Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Tops $184.65 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $184.65 million and approximately $25.08 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00024968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00261966 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001415 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

