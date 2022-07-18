Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 69.5% in June

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Principal Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.81. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.

Principal Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.473 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares during the period.

