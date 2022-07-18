Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 69.5% in June

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Principal Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of PY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.81. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.
Principal Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.473 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Value ETF (PY)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.