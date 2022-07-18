ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $85.85 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95.

