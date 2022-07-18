ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $18.97

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $18.38. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 250,036 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.1% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.