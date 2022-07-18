ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.32. Approximately 147,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,581,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $7,095,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

