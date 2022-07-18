Prosper (PROS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Prosper (PROS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prosper has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

