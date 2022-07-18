Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

PB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 353,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,971. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,622,000 after purchasing an additional 118,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

