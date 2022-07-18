Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUNG. Citigroup lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

