PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PHM. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.63.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

