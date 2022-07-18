Pundi X Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Pundi X has traded flat against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,883.51 or 1.00035348 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008520 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004212 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Pundi X Profile
Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com.
Pundi X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.