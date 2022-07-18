Qbao Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,799.00 (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $182,496.51 and $31,799.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

