Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QTRX. Cowen cut their price target on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Quanterix Trading Up 2.4 %

Quanterix stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The company has a market cap of $664.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 58.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 15.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 185,673 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 562,047 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414,442 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

