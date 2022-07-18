Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $19,139.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,151.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.32 or 0.06673795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00262219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00103325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00658328 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00531113 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005991 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,418,698 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. "

