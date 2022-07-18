QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) were up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 125,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,903,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on QS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

QuantumScape Stock Up 8.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,646.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $363,497.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,646.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,234 shares of company stock worth $9,312,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,785,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,661,000 after buying an additional 127,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in QuantumScape by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,589,000 after acquiring an additional 173,426 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

