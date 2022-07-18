Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Quhuo Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.41. Quhuo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

