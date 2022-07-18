Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Acquires 142,539 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 152.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,539 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,401. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

