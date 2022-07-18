Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $506,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.92. 6,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,784. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.