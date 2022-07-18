Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.74 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 51.5% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and $241,907.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,094.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.66 or 0.05675068 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020915 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001737 BTC.
Rainicorn Coin Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.