Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.74 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 51.5% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and $241,907.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,094.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.66 or 0.05675068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.