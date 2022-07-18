Rapids Market Capitalization Reaches $62,114.92 (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a market capitalization of $62,114.92 and $119.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.
- Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,057.80 or 1.00573043 BTC.
- Metaworld (MW) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.
- Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.
About Rapids
Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.
Buying and Selling Rapids
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.
