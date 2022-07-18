Raydium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.39 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $107.74 million and approximately $23.39 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00004119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,099.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.66 or 0.05819337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 121,227,242 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.