Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RJF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 980,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

