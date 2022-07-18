Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 30.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,641,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 199,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

