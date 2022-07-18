Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) is Condire Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Condire Management LP grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,153 shares during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials comprises approximately 5.0% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Condire Management LP owned approximately 6.34% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $26,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 717,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,102,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,088 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,228,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 18.8 %

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

