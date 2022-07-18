RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Update

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 236,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $39,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 443,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,824,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBB Bancorp news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 38,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $784,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,192.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 443,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,824,254.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,440 and have sold 109,137 shares valued at $2,258,269. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.86.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

