Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Increased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $70.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

