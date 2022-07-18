Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

Realty Income stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 69,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,515. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.18%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

