Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE: BDX):

7/18/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $280.00.

7/15/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $265.00.

7/10/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.45. 12,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.70 and its 200-day moving average is $257.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

