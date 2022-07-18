Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) recently:

7/15/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $129.00.

7/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.

6/28/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.48. 11,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.96 and a 1 year high of $211.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Mohawk Industries Inc alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 48,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.