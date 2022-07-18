Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.29. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 17.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

