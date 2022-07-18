Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Short Interest Update

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Redline Communications Group Stock Performance

RDLCF stock remained flat at $0.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. Redline Communications Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

About Redline Communications Group

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

