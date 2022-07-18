Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Short Interest Update

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Redline Communications Group Stock Performance
RDLCF stock remained flat at $0.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. Redline Communications Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.71.
About Redline Communications Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redline Communications Group (RDLCF)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.