Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,687,300 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the June 15th total of 925,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,374.6 days.

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

Reliance Worldwide stock remained flat at $2.81 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 979. Reliance Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.80 price objective on the stock.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

