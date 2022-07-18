Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Repligen stock opened at $166.78 on Monday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

