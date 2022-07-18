REPO Market Cap Hits $1.43 Million (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. REPO has a market cap of $1.43 million and $72,261.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REPO has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,101.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.83 or 0.05714187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001874 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io.

Buying and Selling REPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

