Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) in the last few weeks:

7/13/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/9/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/5/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($30.80) to GBX 2,510 ($29.85).

7/1/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/29/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17).

6/24/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($31.40) to GBX 2,590 ($30.80).

6/7/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/2/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/1/2022 – BHP Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – BHP Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68).

5/31/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($28.54) to GBX 2,250 ($26.76).

5/25/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,400 ($28.54).

BHP Group Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE BHP traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $50.82. 230,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.