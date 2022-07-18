Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NetApp (NTAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP):

7/15/2022 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2022 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $71.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/14/2022 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

6/9/2022 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $124.00 to $101.00.

6/2/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $104.00 to $94.00.

5/27/2022 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/27/2022 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $85.00.

5/25/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $100.00.

NetApp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $66.81. 8,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,311. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Get NetApp Inc alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.