Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD):

7/11/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €84.00 ($84.00) to €77.00 ($77.00).

7/5/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($74.00) to €73.00 ($73.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/5/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($55.00) to €50.00 ($50.00).

6/29/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €54.00 ($54.00) to €52.00 ($52.00).

5/27/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $67.60.

5/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($67.00) to €74.00 ($74.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.4 %

BUD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.81. 33,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $69.37.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,682,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,156,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

