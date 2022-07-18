Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/18/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $280.00.

6/29/2022 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $278.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

6/9/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $289.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,807. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

