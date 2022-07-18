Revomon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $127,248.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $127,248.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00478357 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Buying and Selling Revomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.