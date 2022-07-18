RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $366.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $267.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.15. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $19,102,032 in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in RH by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 1,843.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

