Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $32,984.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00075368 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000619 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

