Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.43.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.