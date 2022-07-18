RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:RSF traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $17.67. 1,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $20.04.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%.
