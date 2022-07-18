RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RSF traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $17.67. 1,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSF. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 279.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 484,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 356,927 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 17.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

